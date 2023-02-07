Optimism on Chinese stocks soars to five-year highs: CNBC

February 07, 2023

A staff member walks past the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Active money managers are more involved with picking portfolio investments, while passive money managers tend to follow stock indexes.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Money is flowing into Chinese mainland and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, a positive reflection of the macro environment in China, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing research firm EPFR Global.

Active foreign fund managers put 1.39 billion U.S. dollars into Chinese mainland stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed.

Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at 2.16 billion dollars, it noted.

"Active managers have never been this positive toward China markets in the past five years," Steven Shen, manager of quantitative strategies at EPFR, was quoted as saying.

