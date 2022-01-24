China's stock market attracts over 1.37 mln new investors in December 2021

Xinhua) 08:24, January 24, 2022

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Stock Exchange, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.37 million investors opened accounts to trade in stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in December last year, industrial data showed.

The figure marked an increase of 2.71 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC).

By the end of last year, the number of investors with A-share accounts stood at 197 million, CSDC data showed.

The country saw more than 19.63 million new investors in its stock market in 2021, according to the CSDC.

