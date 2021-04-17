Home>>
China's stock market attracts 2.48 mln new investors in March
(Xinhua) 17:27, April 17, 2021
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Around 2.48 million investors in China opened accounts to trade in stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in March, industrial data showed.
The figure marked an increase of 31 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC).
By the end of March, the number of investors with A-share accounts topped 183.9 million, CSDC data showed.
The country saw about 18.02 million new investors in its stock market in 2020, according to the CSDC. The amount increased 36.04 percent from 2019 and hit a record high since 2017.
