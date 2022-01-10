Home>>
China's new third board weekly turnover exceeds 2.2 bln yuan
(Xinhua) 10:45, January 10, 2022
Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows the exterior of Beijing Stock Exchange. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of more than 2.25 billion yuan (about 353 million U.S. dollars) in the transaction week from Jan. 4 to 7.
As of Friday, there are 6,933 companies on the board.
Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.
