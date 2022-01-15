U.S. stocks end mixed as bank shares lag

Xinhua) 09:28, January 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday as financial shares struggled after earnings results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.56 percent, to 35,911.81. The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,662.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 86.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to 14,893.75.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with real estate and financials down 1.18 percent and 1.01 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy rallied 2.45 percent, the best-performing group.

U.S. bank giant JPMorgan Chase posted solid results for the fourth quarter Friday, including a profit of 10.4 billion U.S. dollars that exceeded estimates. Still, the megabank's net income went down 14 percent from the same quarter the previous year as trading revenue fell. The stock sank more than 6 percent on Friday.

Citigroup shares decreased 1.25 percent even after the company reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

Shares of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, which are set to report next week, also declined.

Wells Fargo's stock rose 3.7 percent on its better-than-anticipated earnings and revenue.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

On the economic front, U.S. retail sales in December dropped by 1.9 percent from the previous month, marking the largest monthly decline since February, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.1-percent decline in December retail sales.

