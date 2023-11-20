Lock-up shares worth 40.66 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Xinhua) 08:55, November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Lock-up shares worth around 40.66 billion yuan (about 5.67 billion U.S. dollars) will become eligible for trading on China's bourses next week.

From Nov. 20 to 24, lock-up shares of 67 listed companies will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on the closing prices on Nov. 17, the previous trading day.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

