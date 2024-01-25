Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:19, January 25, 2024

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

