Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:19, January 25, 2024
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
