Chinese premier holds talks with PM of Antigua and Barbuda

Xinhua) 08:34, January 25, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. Li held talks with Browne in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne in Beijing on Wednesday.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 41 years ago, China and Antigua and Barbuda have always respected and supported each other, Li said, adding that China stands ready to work with Antigua and Barbuda to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate and carry forward the traditional friendship, continuously deepen strategic mutual trust, and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields to benefit the two countries and two peoples.

Noting that both countries are developing countries, Li said China stands ready to work with Antigua and Barbuda to advance high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen cooperation on agriculture and infrastructure, and tap further into the potential of cooperation on the green, blue and digital economies to foster new driving forces for economic development.

The two sides should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and cooperation in the fields of tourism, civil aviation, medical and health care and human resources, Li said. He noted that China, within its capacity, is ready to provide assistance to Antigua and Barbuda in addressing climate change under the framework of South-South cooperation, and to continue strengthening multilateral coordination and cooperation to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Browne said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Antigua and Barbuda and China, bilateral relations have maintained strong development momentum. He expressed his appreciation of China's strong support for the economic and social development of Antigua and Barbuda over the years, and his support for important initiatives such as the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Antigua and Barbuda abides by the one-China principle, believes that Taiwan is a province of China, and firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Browne said. He noted that Antigua and Barbuda stands ready to promote cooperation between the Caribbean Community and China, promote the reform of the global economic governance system, elevate bilateral relations to a new level, work with China to cope with climate change, and strengthen cooperation with China on agriculture, education and infrastructure construction.

After their talks, Li and Browne witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on the joint construction of the Belt and Road, trade, transportation, economic development, mutual visa exemptions and climate change.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

