China's top legislator meets Uzbek president, Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, respectively, in Beijing on Wednesday.

During his meeting with Mirziyoyev, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Uzbekistan relations have entered a golden period of rapid development. The two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, Zhao added.

China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels with Uzbekistan's Supreme Assembly, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional parliamentary organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and boost the development of bilateral relations, Zhao said.

China and Central Asian countries share profound historical origins and extensive practical needs, Zhao added, noting that China is ready to work with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries to build a closer community of shared future.

Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, resolutely promotes cooperation with China in combating the "three evil forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and is willing to deepen cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, further play the role of bilateral friendship groups, and promote closer people-to-people ties.

During his meeting with Browne, Zhao said that China and Antigua and Barbuda are good friends with sincerity and mutual trust. Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the traditional friendship has become deeper and the practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

China is willing to continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push China-Antigua and Barbuda friendly and cooperative relations to a higher level, Zhao said.

China's NPC is willing to carry out multi-level and multi-channel communication and exchanges with the parliament of Antigua and Barbuda to provide a solid legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation in various fields, Zhao said. He went on to add that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda on multilateral occasions, deepen cooperation on climate change and global environmental governance, and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Browne said Antigua and Barbuda-China relations serve as a model of equal cooperation between big and small countries. Antigua and Barbuda firmly abides by the one-China principle, highly appreciates China's series of global cooperation initiatives to help countries with common development, and hopes to continuously consolidate and deepen bilateral friendly relations, he added.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

