China's courier industry: Record-breaking parcel volume and revenue

People's Daily Online) 14:35, January 24, 2024

Last year, China's courier industry set new records in both business volume and revenue, which hit 132 billion parcels and 1.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.5 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively.

In 2023, China continuously improved the overall performance of infrastructure facilities in the courier industry. The use of high-capacity cargo vehicles and the opening of several international air routes boosted the capability to handle parcels. Last year, parcel delivery networks in border areas were improved, with all 3,356 border villages being covered by postal services. By 2023, China had built 1,267 county-level delivery and distribution centers, 289,000 village-level integrated delivery logistics service stations, and 190,000 village mail stations. In terms of the global development of the courier sector, China will upgrade a batch of international postal delivery centers. So far, a total of 312 overseas distribution centers and over 300 overseas warehouses have been established to promote the courier industry's expansion internationally.

