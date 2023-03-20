Delivery man stops slipping stroller

(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 20, 2023

Thumb up! A delivery man named Lin Fudong swiftly saved a baby from injury when the parents were away and the stroller was slipping off the stairs in Qingyuan, South China's Guangdong Province.

