Delivery man stops slipping stroller
(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 20, 2023
Thumb up! A delivery man named Lin Fudong swiftly saved a baby from injury when the parents were away and the stroller was slipping off the stairs in Qingyuan, South China's Guangdong Province.
(Compiled by Wang Qingxiu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
