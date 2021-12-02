Home>>
China's courier services become greener
(People's Daily App) 10:42, December 02, 2021
China is the world's largest express delivery market, with 83.4 billion packages delivered across the country in 2020. China is also promoting a green packaging movement, using digital parcel labels and recycling boxes to help meet global carbon reduction goals.
Start with yourself and make green consumption a habit!
