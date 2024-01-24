China announces 30 new measures for human rights promotion at UN UPR session

Chen Xu (C), head of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations at Geneva and head of the Chinese delegation for the Universal Periodic Review, attends the fourth round of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conducted by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday announced 30 new measures aimed at protecting human rights, including initiatives to enhance people's livelihoods, strengthen legal protection of human rights, promote international human rights cooperation and support the work of the UN human rights mechanisms.

During the fourth round of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conducted here by the UN Human Rights Council, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese delegation for the review, made such announcement, saying that China considers respecting and protecting human rights as a crucial aspect of state governance.

In his remarks, Chen provided a comprehensive overview of China's human rights development path and significant achievements.

China has pursued a human rights development path that aligns with the current global trends and is suitable for its national conditions, and China has made historic achievements in promoting human rights, adhering to a people-centered approach, and striving to improve the quality of life for its citizens, he noted.

In the context of China's modernization, he said, the country has pursued a path of peaceful development, and advocated for the protection, promotion, and advancement of human rights through security, development, and cooperation.

Chen also told the meeting that the Chinese delegation is engaged in constructive dialogues with representatives from various countries in an open and transparent manner.

The governments of Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions also made statements and addressed issues related to their respective regions at Tuesday's review.

During the review, more than 120 countries positively assessed the advancement of China's human rights efforts, acknowledged China's persistent endeavors in advancing and safeguarding human rights, commended China's implementation of people's democracy, development and execution of a national human rights action plan, amendment of the Law on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Women, and ongoing enhancements to the social security and service system for individuals with disabilities and so on.

Many countries said that China's approach to human rights development aligns with its national circumstances and the desires of its people, offering a new model for nations, particularly those in the developing world, to independently explore their own paths to human rights development.

After the review, warm applause broke out in the venue, and representatives from many countries congratulated the Chinese delegation.

UPR serves as a crucial platform for countries to engage in equitable and candid discussions on human rights matters within the framework of the UN, fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration. China participated in previous reviews in 2009, 2013, and 2018.

