Interview: China's human rights achievements widely acclaimed, says ambassador

January 24, 2024

GENEVA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has won international acclaim for its achievements in the cause of human rights during the regular Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conducted by the United Nations Human Rights Council, China's top diplomat in Geneva Chen Xu told Xinhua on Tuesday.

China's candid, pragmatic attitude and its efficient, orderly organization were appreciated by all parties, said Chen, who heads a Chinese delegation for the review.

Chen, permanent representative of China to the UN office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, underlined the importance of the UPR mechanism, saying it is a platform for states to conduct candid exchanges on human rights issues on an equal footing within the UN's framework, and to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation.

In his address to the review, Chen introduced China's remarkable achievements in the cause of human rights, announced 30 new initiatives to safeguard human rights, which cover such fields as enhancing people's well-being, strengthening legal safeguards for human rights, promoting international cooperation in human rights and supporting the work of the UN human rights mechanisms.

The vast majority of countries recognize China's unremitting efforts and historic achievements in promoting and safeguarding human rights, and are willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with China in human rights, the diplomat said.

Chen noted a wide range of constructive recommendations put forward by representatives of various countries, which believe that the development of human rights in China has contributed valuable wisdom from a region with a different civilization.

But several countries, he added, disregarded the truth and made groundless accusations against China based on ideological bias, rumors and lies. China has already stated its solemn position in response, Chen stressed.

Speaking of the significance of China's human rights development to the international community, he said that China has taken a path of human rights development that conforms to the world trend and suits China's national conditions, providing an excellent model for the development of international human rights endeavors.

That has boosted the confidence of countries from the Global South in independently choosing their own path of human rights development, making crucial contribution to the improvement of global human rights governance, he said.

He said many countries supported China's relentless efforts to promote and safeguard human rights, hailed China's advancement in building of a strong country and national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, with human rights better safeguarded, and expressed their wish to learn more about China's experience and practices for the achievements.

Many representatives of developing countries said in their statements that China's path of human rights development was in line with China's national conditions and the aspirations of its people, providing a brand-new option for countries, especially developing countries, to explore the path of human rights development on their own, according to the ambassador.

The key to China's human rights development is the leadership of the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics, which determine the socialist nature of China's human rights endeavors, guarantee that the Chinese people are the masters of the country, and ensure equality in the sharing of human rights and the fundamental interests of the greatest possible majority of the people continue to be safeguarded and developed, Chen said.

Many countries congratulated China on securing and beginning its sixth term as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, and expected China to play a leading role in global human rights governance and to uphold international justice, the diplomat said.

China will firmly stand in solidarity with the Global South, share weal and woe with developing countries, put forward more initiatives and proposals in line with the common interests of developing countries, and promote global human rights governance toward greater fairness, justice, rationality and inclusiveness, Chen said.

