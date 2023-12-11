Seminar on human rights protection in digital era held in China's Nanjing

Xinhua) 14:16, December 11, 2023

NANJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- An academic seminar on human rights protection in the digital era kicked off Sunday in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, to mark the World Human Rights Day.

"China advocates building a community with a shared future for humanity and is dedicated to common prosperity for all. Therefore, protecting human rights in the digital era must conform to the Chinese path to modernization," said Xing Jihong, deputy Party secretary of Southeast University.

The seminar was directed by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and hosted by the Institute for Human Rights of Southeast University.

Nearly 100 scholars from universities and research institutions nationwide attended the seminar.

