Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Foreigners applying to start a company in Beijing can now complete the entire registration process online through facial recognition, according to the city's market regulation authorities.

The new policy, which went into effect on Jan. 18, is the latest move by the Chinese capital to streamline the procedures for obtaining business licenses by foreigners, notably reducing the registration time.

Emilia Mpwo Bywaters from the United States became one of the first beneficiaries of the new policy. With the assistance of a staff member at the government service center of Fengtai District last Thursday, Bywaters completed the registration of a cultural development company in less than 10 minutes. The process involved submitting the company's information and undergoing facial scanning through a WeChat mini program on her phone.

"The entire process for foreigners to get the business license used to take two to three months," said Liu Ruo of the market regulation bureau of Fengtai District.

Before the implementation of facial recognition, foreign nationals applying for the registration of foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing were required to furnish additional proof of identity issued by their home country or region. Alternatively, they could undergo real-name verification by acquiring a bank card in China, and the applicant had to be physically present for identity authentication, according to Liu.

Beijing will continue to facilitate the process of establishing foreign-funded enterprises to drive the high-quality development of various types of business entities, according to the municipal market regulation bureau.

