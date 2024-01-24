Beijing sees boom in cultural industries, breaking several records

Xinhua) 08:24, January 24, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2023 shows a music hall of Beijing Performing Arts Center in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing experienced a robust recovery in the cultural industries in 2023, registering a record number of exhibitions and commercial performances, said Huo Zhijing, deputy head of the municipal publicity department, on Monday.

Throughout 2023, more than 49,000 commercial performances were staged in Beijing, generating ticket sales of over 2.3 billion yuan (about 323.41 million U.S. dollars), with both figures setting new records. The former marked a doubling of the number of performances compared to the pre-COVID level in 2019.

"Beijing has taken a big step forward in developing into a performing arts hub," said the official.

Last year, Beijing also strived to build itself into a "city of museums," with the addition of 11 newly registered museums and 27 museum-like institutions. More than 700 exhibitions were held, marking a record high, attracting a record-high number of visits at 87 million.

From Jan. to Nov. 2023, Beijing's cultural sectors above a designated size achieved a total income exceeding 1.8 trillion yuan, a notable year-on-year growth of 14 percent, Huo added.

The official made the remarks at a press conference of the ongoing annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

