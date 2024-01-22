Beijing Municipality targets 5 pct GDP growth in 2024

Xinhua) 10:36, January 22, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Municipality is targeting year-on-year growth of approximately 5 percent in terms of its regional gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024, said mayor of the city Yin Yong when delivering a government work report at the annual session of Beijing's legislative meeting on Sunday.

The Chinese capital also aims to keep its surveyed urban unemployment rate within 5 percent and its consumer price index (CPI) growth at around 3 percent this year, while general public budget revenue will increase by 5 percent year on year, according to the report.

Beijing strives to keep resident income growth in step with economic growth, Yin added.

In 2023, Beijing's GDP topped nearly 4.4 trillion yuan (about 618.26 billion U.S. dollars), read the report.

The 2024 targets were unveiled at the ongoing second session of the 16th Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

