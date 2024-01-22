Beijing forest coverage rises to 44.9 pct in 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing made strides in ecological progress in 2023, raising the city's forest coverage rate to 44.9 percent, said Beijing Mayor Yin Yong when delivering a government work report at the annual session of Beijing's legislative meeting on Sunday.

The Chinese capital planted 15,000 mu (1,000 hectares) of trees in 2023. Thanks to the city's greening efforts, its forest coverage rate has increased from 38.6 percent in 2012 to the current 44.9 percent, awarding Beijing the "National Forest City" title.

Last year, 60 newly added parks, including ten suburban parks, 50 pocket parks, and small-sized green spaces, opened to the public, bringing the total number of parks in the city to 1,065.

Meeting the national standards for three consecutive years, Beijing's average concentration of PM2.5 reached 32 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023, the second-lowest level since monitoring records began.

"In 2024, Beijing will strive for the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature," said Yin.

