China sends five satellites into space
A Lijian-1 Y3 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Heng)
It was the third flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.
Photos
