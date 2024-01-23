We Are China

China sends five satellites into space

Ecns.cn) 14:57, January 23, 2024

A Lijian-1 Y3 commercial carrier rocket carrying five satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Heng)

It was the third flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.

