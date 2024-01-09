China launches new satellite for violent cosmic phenomena observation

XICHANG, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new astronomical satellite into space on Tuesday to observe mysterious transient phenomena in the universe comparable to the flickering of fireworks, with the aim of unveiling the violent and little-known aspects of the cosmos.

The satellite, named Einstein Probe (EP), uses a new X-ray detection technology inspired by the lobster eye. It was launched at 3:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The launch was the 506th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

