China launches new test satellite using Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

Xinhua) 15:06, January 11, 2024

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianxing-1 02 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 11, 2024. The satellite, mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection, was launched at 11:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Yang Xiaobo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.

The Tianxing-1 02 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 11:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

It was the 26th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

