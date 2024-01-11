China launches new test satellite using Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket
A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianxing-1 02 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 11, 2024. The satellite, mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection, was launched at 11:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit. (Photo by Yang Xiaobo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.
The Tianxing-1 02 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 11:52 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.
The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.
It was the 26th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.
