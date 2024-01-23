Human rights protected in China's counterterrorism practice: white paper

Xinhua) 11:09, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China regards respecting and protecting human rights as an underlying principle in improving its legal framework and practices in the field of counterterrorism, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

The Chinese government has succeeded in curbing the spread of terrorism, protecting citizens' rights to life, health and property, and maintaining social stability, while taking firm actions to protect the lawful rights and interests of citizens and organizations, and guard against discrimination based on geographical area, ethnic group, or religion, according to the white paper titled "China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism."

Prioritizing personal safety of those who are subject to direct harm and threat of terrorist incidents, China organizes relief and provides medical treatment for victims, and evacuates and relocates potential victims, said the document.

Relevant departments are also in charge of offering timely help, providing psychological and medical assistance to victims and their close relatives as appropriate, and guaranteeing the basic living needs of victims and their close relatives who have lost basic means of life, it added.

In handling cases involving terrorist offenses and crimes, China gives equal weight to safeguarding the basic rights of citizens, preserving social order, and protecting the rights of victims and interested persons as well as suspects, defendants and convicts, according to the document.

The document said that efforts are made to guarantee the rights to defense, information and participation, legal relief, as well as court proceedings in ethnic spoken and written languages, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)