China regulates terrorist cases handling procedures in accordance with law: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has regulated procedures for handling terrorist cases in accordance with the law, with case management responsibility implemented, and external oversight strengthened to ensure the standardized and orderly exercise of power in handling such cases, a white paper said Tuesday.

The white paper, titled "China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism" and issued by the State Council Information Office, noted that Chinese law prescribes the powers and responsibilities of law enforcement and judicial agencies in handling cases.

When handling terrorism cases, law enforcement and judicial agencies must exercise their statutory authority and powers to ensure the accurate and effective enforcement of the law, it added.

To ensure strict law enforcement, judicial justice, and accountability of the competent authorities, China's law enforcement and judicial agencies have promoted reform of the responsibility system, said the document.

With their responsibilities clarified, law enforcement and judicial agencies have put in place a strict accountability system, under which judicial officials who are found to have violated the law in case management will be held accountable and given due punishment, said the white paper, adding that if their acts constitute a crime, they shall be prosecuted for their criminal responsibility.

In terms of strengthening external oversight, the document noted that the powers of law enforcement and judicial agencies are subject to external oversight from people's congresses, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the public, as well as to statutory and internal oversight.

The white paper said that to prevent abuse of power in law enforcement and judicial matters, channels of oversight have been expanded, and public scrutiny has been strengthened through various means, increasing the transparency of law enforcement and justice.

