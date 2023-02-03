Chinese envoy calls for greater global support for Iraq's counterterrorism efforts

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy called on the international community on Thursday to continue supporting Iraq's anti-terrorism efforts.

"The international community should continue to support Iraq in combating terrorism, eliminating terrorist extremist forces such as Da'esh, preventing their return and spread, and consolidating the hard-won achievements in counter-terrorism," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council briefing on Iraq.

Dai said that the current security situation in Iraq "remains dire," and terrorist remnants "are still conducting asymmetric attacks," resulting in casualties including among civilians.

The United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) should hand over the collected evidence to Iraq as soon as possible to help Iraq bring the terrorists to justice in accordance with its national laws, he said.

"We welcome Iraq's continued efforts to advance the repatriation and resettlement of Iraqi nationals from al-Hol camp in Syria, and urge relevant countries to assume responsibilities as Iraq did and move forward as soon as possible with the identification and repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters and their families in Iraq," said the envoy.

Over the past few decades, Iraq has been hit hard by wars, and its people have suffered a lot. The international community should actively help Iraq rebuild its infrastructure, accelerate economic and social development, and improve people's livelihood and well-being, he said.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and other UN entities in Iraq should devote more resources and efforts to the priority areas most needed by the Iraqi people, carry out work in accordance with their mandates and division of labor, and fully leverage the role of the UN country team, he said.

Dai said this year marks the 20th anniversary of UNAMI, and it is necessary to take this opportunity to seek the opinions of Iraq, and on that basis to systematically examine and evaluate the work and performance of UNAMI and carefully study the medium- and long-term prospects of the mission.

China is a sincere friend of Iraq, and will continue to firmly support Iraq in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and continue to support Iraq in rebuilding its economy, restoring its industry, improving people's livelihood, and achieving sustainable development, he said.

"We are ready to work with international community to make positive contributions to the long-term peace and stability in Iraq as well as peace and development in the region," he said.

