China's police chief stresses need to maintain counterterrorism momentum
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi has stressed the importance of solidly implementing counterterrorism tasks and measures, and of efforts to maintain the positive momentum achieved on China's counterterrorism front.
Zhao, also chief of a national counterterrorism leading group, made the remarks at a national counterterrorism teleconference on Thursday.
Efforts are required to rigorously forestall and tackle domestic terrorist activities and prevent the threat of terrorism from emerging, Zhao stressed.
Zhao also underlined the importance of redoubled efforts to continuously eradicate extremism at the root, improve the legal system for counterterrorism, and step up international cooperation against terrorism.
