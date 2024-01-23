We Are China

Full text: China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism

Xinhua) 09:59, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday published a white paper titled "China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism."

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full text: China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)