Full text: China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism
(Xinhua) 09:59, January 23, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday published a white paper titled "China's Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism."
