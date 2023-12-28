China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:58, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism and stands for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at Wednesday's daily press briefing. According to media reports, a commander of the Baloch National Army that had surrendered himself to the Pakistani government disclosed that India has been secretly supporting terrorist activities in Balochistan and financing Balochistan separatist forces. Baloch officials said that India's support and use of terrorists is the main reason behind the increasing terrorist activities in the province.

When asked to comment on the reports, Mao said terrorism is humanity's common enemy, and China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism.

"To support and use terrorist groups and let them thrive out of one's selfish interests at the expense of international and regional security benefits no one and will only backfire," Mao said.

China stands for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism, added the spokesperson.

