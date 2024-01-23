Winter Olympic legacies in S.Korea, China benefit Asia, says Int'l luge chief

Xinhua) 09:52, January 23, 2024

PYEONGCHANG, S. Korea, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The venues from PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022 are important legacies that will be used for luge development programs, especially in Asia, International Luge Federation (FIL) president Einars Fogelis said here during the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games on Monday.

The International luge chief praised the progress made by the two countries since the two consecutive Winter Olympics held in Asia: "Today in Asia we have two very strong points for luge development."

With the 2024 Gangwon luge competitions ongoing, some young athletes from South Korea and China finished their games in the upper middle ranking in the women's singles event, while the appearance of athletes from Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Puerto Rico and Ireland also surprised observers.

"It's a really great event here, especially for the young generation and for their first Olympic experience. I see from our side that it's so important to keep it move forward," said Fogelis.

Fogelis said the track [in PyeongChang] has been used for the FIL training camp especially for the Asian region, and they will do it in the same way in the track in Yanqing.

At the National Sliding Center in Yanqing, China, 10 gold medals were witnessed in luge, bobsleigh and skeleton during Beijing 2022. Fogelis revealed that he will also be back to China with the FIL World Cup races.

"We were happy when we had a team from China for the World Cup races. The athletes from China stay in the right way, and we will see the next step that how the Yanqing track will be used. I believe it will help the teams."

