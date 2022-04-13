Ice Cube to open to public for a month

April 13

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The National Aquatics Center, also known as the Ice Cube, will open to the public on April 16th during a Winter Olympic culture experience that will last for a month, according to Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Co.,Ltd..

With some authentic Winter Olympic image landscape, visitors can experience the charm of curling, buy Winter Olympics souvenirs, and visit athletes' facilities like the athletes' locker rooms, award podium, and media mixed zone in the Ice Cube.

Visitors can also attend a curling experience program, listening to the sport introduction, skill explanation, and throwing 6 stones in the half of the rink under the coach's guidance with an expense of 90 RMB (about 14 U.S. dollars).

The venue is also open to group building activities: 3500 yuan/hour for the whole rink and 2000 yuan/hour for the half rink, providing shoe covers, ice brushes and other equipment required for the experience, and equipped with professional coaches for guidance.

