Beijing Winter Olympic Park to start trial operations in October

People's Daily Online) 14:37, September 30, 2021

The Beijing Winter Olympic Park in the city’s western region will start trial operations from Oct. 1, which coincides with the National Day holiday.

Photo taken on Sept. 29 shows the Beijing Winter Olympic Park. (Photo/Xinhua)

Visitors can enter the park, located in Shijingshan district, free of charge after making real-name reservations through a mini-program on the social media platform WeChat during the trial operations period.

The park, located along the Yongding River, which flows through the southwestern region of Beijing, covers an area of 1,142 hectares, including 326 hectares of water area and 506 hectares of green space. It is about twice the size of the Olympic Forest Park in the city.

Close to the 2022 Winter Olympic venue of the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, the park also boasts landscapes simulating mountain skiing facilities, highlighting elements of the Winter Olympics.

Photo taken on Sept. 29 shows the Beijing Winter Olympic Park. (Photo/Xinhua)

The park is the largest one in western Beijing and offers a good space for citizens to do exercises and engage in leisure activities, Chang Wei, secretary of the Communist Party of China Shijingshan district committee, said at the park’s opening ceremony on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, a brand-new marathon route that passes through the park will also open to visitors.

The Shijingshan district has improved traffic facilities near the park, offering 492 parking lots to visitors.

