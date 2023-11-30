Zodiac dragon versions of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen unveiled
Chinese zodiac dragon versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, are unveiled at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The special versions were designed to celebrate the second anniversary of the Beijing Games and the upcoming Year of the Dragon.
A series of blind boxes of Chinese zodiac dragon versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, are unveiled at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, is displayed at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
A Chinese zodiac dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, is displayed at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Key rings of Chinese zodiac dragon versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, are displayed at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
A magnet of Chinese zodiac dragon version of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, is displayed at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
