Zodiac dragon versions of Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen unveiled

Ecns.cn) 11:36, November 30, 2023

Chinese zodiac dragon versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, are unveiled at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The special versions were designed to celebrate the second anniversary of the Beijing Games and the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

A series of blind boxes of Chinese zodiac dragon versions of Bing Dwen Dwen, Beijing Winter Olympic Games mascot, are unveiled at the National Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

