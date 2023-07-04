Home>>
Four original zodiac heads from Yuanmingyuan exhibited in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 13:06, July 04, 2023
Four original zodiac heads from the Yuanmingyuan Park, or the Old Summer Palace of the Qing Dynasty (1636-1912) are displayed during an exhibition in the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery of the City University of Hong Kong, July 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
An exhibition titled “The Grand Gathering of the Century: Zodiac Heads from the Yuanmingyuan and Important Treasures” will be held from July 4 to October 31, 2023, showcasing four original zodiac heads of the Qing Dynasty.
