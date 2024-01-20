U.S. continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen

Xinhua) 10:14, January 20, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States continued its strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, destroying three missile launchers the U.S. military assessed were otherwise ready to launch attacks, the White House said.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, told the White House daily press briefing that Friday's "successful" strikes were the fourth "pre-emptive action" the U.S. military has taken in the past week against Houthi targets.

He said the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) was expected to disclose further details about the strikes at a later time.

Kirby noted that these strikes were "self-defense" in nature, "but it also helps make safer international waters for both naval vessels as well as merchant shipping."

Friday's strikes came just one day after the U.S. military struck and destroyed what it considered to be two ready-to-launch anti-ship missiles in the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, according to a post on X by CENTCOM on Thursday.

Washington has said its strikes are aimed at degrading the Houthis' capabilities to continue with its attacks on vessels -- both civilian and military -- transiting through the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb, as well as the Gulf of Aden.

