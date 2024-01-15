Iraqis rally in Baghdad to protest against U.S.-Britain strikes in Yemen

People attend a demonstration held in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 13, 2024. Hundreds of Iraqis held a rally on Saturday in Iraq's capital Baghdad in protest against the U.S. and Britain strikes targeting some Houthi military sites in Yemen. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

BAGHDAD, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Iraqis held a rally on Saturday in Iraq's capital Baghdad in protest against the U.S.-Britain strikes against some Houthi military sites in Yemen.

The protest was held in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, where demonstrators chanted anti-U.S. slogans and raised banners denouncing Israel and the United States.

Many demonstrators said the air strikes represent American arrogance that does not respect international laws and norms.

Ali al-Lami, one of the protest organizers, told Xinhua while waving a Yemeni flag: "We condemn and denounce the U.S.-British aggression against Yemen, which represents a form of terrorism practiced by the United States."

Kadhim Hassouni, another protester, told Xinhua, "America brags about human rights and democracy, but in fact, it is the one that violates human rights and the principles of democracy through its interference in the internal affairs of other countries and committing crimes against their people."

On Friday, the United States and Britain launched a series of strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other provinces under the group's control.

The strikes came in response to the Houthis' recent attacks in the Red Sea on what they called "Israeli-linked ships" in a bid to pressure Israel to end its ongoing assaults in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping, causing many companies to divert ships far to the south around the Cape of Good Hope, driving up costs and threatening to disrupt the entire global supply chain.

