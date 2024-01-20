13 dead in central China school dormitory fire

Xinhua) 10:06, January 20, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen people have been confirmed dead in a fire that took place in a school dormitory in the county of Fangcheng, Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, on Friday night, local authorities said Saturday morning.

At 11 p.m. on Friday, the local fire department received an alarm about a fire in the dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu Town. Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 p.m.

One person was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by local authorities.

