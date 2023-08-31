6 killed in house fire in east China

Xinhua) 09:39, August 31, 2023

HANGZHOU, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Six people died in a fire accident that took place in a residential building in east China's Zhejiang Province early Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.

The fire occurred around 3:40 a.m. at a residence in Qianyangpan Village, Hengjie Township, Luqiao District of Taizhou City, the district government said.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving a report from the police and found six people trapped as a result of the fire.

Three bodies were found at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries despite efforts to save them at the hospital.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

