1 dead after fire erupts at refinery in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 10:16, May 16, 2023

HOUSTON, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A worker was dead after a fire broke out on Monday at a Marathon Petroleum refinery in the south-central U.S. state of Texas, authorities said.

The fire caused visible flames at a unit at Marathon's Galveston Bay facility in Texas City, a suburban city of Houston, said a spokesperson for the company on Monday afternoon.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon, the fire was under control and contained in the facility.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

An investigation of the fire was underway, the company said.

The fire posed no threat to the community and residents did not need to shelter in place, local media reported.

