Woman arrested after explosives scare near U.S. consulate in Okinawa

Xinhua) 09:39, May 16, 2023

TOKYO, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Japanese police arrested a woman on Monday after she approached the United States Consulate General in Okinawa and said she was carrying a gunpowder-like substance, local media reported.

Police officers seized an iron pipe that the woman was holding, suspected to be filled with gunpowder, and arrested the 44-year-old resident in the southern island prefecture on suspicion of obstructing official duties, Kyodo News said.

The police are investigating her motivations in approaching the U.S. Consulate General Naha in the prefecture's Urasoe city, the report said.

No injuries were reported from the incident which prompted the police to temporarily restrict traffic in the area, it added.

