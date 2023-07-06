House fire kills 6 in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 15:23, July 06, 2023

KUNMING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out after midnight in a residential building in Tianxing Town in Daguan County, according to the information office of the county government.

As of 1:20 a.m., the fire had been extinguished and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

