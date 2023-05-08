China's top procuratorate to supervise investigation into fatal hospital fire

Xinhua) 13:25, May 08, 2023

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) will supervise the investigation into the Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire, according to an official statement released by the country's top procuratorate on Saturday.

The fire broke out on April 18 at the hospital in Beijing's Fengtai District, killing 29 people, 26 of whom were patients. The police launched an investigation into the fire on the same day.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire was caused by sparks from a construction project that ignited volatiles produced by combustible paint. A total of 15 people have been placed in criminal detention.

The SPP has urged the procuratorial agencies in Beijing to perform their duties fully and work in coordination with public security organs and other government departments to determine the liabilities of all parties involved, ensure the evidence is solid, punish any crimes identified in accordance with the law, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the victims.

It has also called for improved efforts to eliminate workplace safety risks, noting that the hospital fire had revealed the laxity of investigations into potential workplace safety hazards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)