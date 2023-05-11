Home>>
Five missing in coal mine fire in central China's Henan
(Xinhua) 13:26, May 11, 2023
ZHENGZHOU, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Five people were still missing on Thursday morning after a fire started in a coal mine in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province on Tuesday, according to company sources.
Other than the five confirmed missing people, all other personnel at the Gengcun Mine have been safely evacuated. The fire had not been extinguished as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Gengcun Mine is a subsidiary company of Henan Dayou Energy Co., Ltd.
An expert group has arrived at the mine to discuss follow-up rescue work.
