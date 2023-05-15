Home>>
Slum fire destroys houses in Manila
(Xinhua) 09:33, May 15, 2023
This areial photo taken on May 14, 2023 shows damaged houses after an early morning fire at a slum area in Manila, the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Residents search for their belongings from their charred houses after an early morning fire at a slum area in Manila, the Philippines, May 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
