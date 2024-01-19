China's BYD introduces 3 EV models in Indonesia

January 19, 2024

New cars are shown on the stage during BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024. China's BYD, a global leader in the sale of pure electric vehicles (EV), launched three new electric passenger cars, SEAL, Atto 3, and Dolphin, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday to further expand in the Southeast Asia region. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's BYD, a global leader in the sale of pure electric vehicles (EV), launched here on Thursday three new electric passenger cars to further expand in the Southeast Asia region.

During the launch in Jakarta, BYD introduced SEAL, Atto 3, and Dolphin, three battery-powered and environmentally friendly products that have been distributed with high production numbers to nearly 70 countries.

"This is an extraordinary moment for BYD as we officially present ourselves to Indonesian consumers to offer innovative new energy vehicles with sustainable benefits," General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang said.

According to Eagle Zhao, president director of PT BYD Motor Indonesia, Indonesia is one of the active countries in adopting trends, including initiatives to reduce emissions through the use of electric vehicles.

"We see this as a positive step, and with our technological innovation, BYD wants to contribute to shaping societal behavior as part of the new energy ecosystem," he said.

"We will accelerate the construction of a manufacturing plant in Indonesia starting this year," Zhao said, noting that BYD has seven dealer networks in Indonesia now and targets to increase the number to 50 by the end of this year.

The country's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, supported BYD's move in Indonesia and delivered remarks via video recording during the launch ceremony.

Pandjaitan said that the government already signed a memorandum of understanding with BYD in May last year in China on the development of the EV ecosystem in Indonesia.

Pandjaitan said he hoped that BYD would promote the ecosystem and development of the EV industry in Indonesia to an even higher level.

Hartarto said the government continues to encourage BYD "to increase the utilization of local content so that it can encourage industrial competitiveness."

Journalists take photos and videos of new cars outside the venue of BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024.

Journalists take photos and videos during BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024.

Journalists take photos and videos of a BYD Atto 3 outside the venue of BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024.

General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang speaks during BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024.

Journalists take photos and videos of a new car outside the venue of BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024.

Guests pose for photos with a BYD new electric car during BYD grand launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2024.

