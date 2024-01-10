Sales, exports of China's new-energy passenger vehicles soar in 2023
The five millionth new-energy vehicle produced by Chinese carmaker BYD rolls off production line in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Sales and exports of China's new-energy passenger vehicles registered robust expansion in 2023, industry data showed.
About 7.74 million such vehicles were sold last year, surging 36.2 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
In December alone, sales of these vehicles hit 945,000 units, up 47.3 percent year on year and rising 12.1 percent on a monthly basis, the association said.
China also exported around 1.05 million new-energy passenger vehicles in 2023, jumping 72 percent over a year earlier, the data revealed.
