China releases guideline on strengthening integration of NEVs with power grid

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has released an implementation guideline on strengthening the integration of new energy vehicles (NEVs) with the power grid, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The guideline, jointly released by four authorities including the NDRC and the National Energy Administration, aims to give full play to NEVs' important role in electrochemical energy storage system, consolidate and expand NEVs development advantages, and support the construction of new energy system and new power system.

By 2025, China's preliminary technical standard system on the integration of NEVs with the power grid will be established, and the time-of-use electricity pricing mechanism for NEV charging will be fully implemented and further optimized, according to the development targets put forward by the guideline.

By 2030, the NEVs will become an important part of the electrochemical energy storage system, said the guideline.

The guideline outlines six major tasks, including improving the supporting electricity price and market mechanism and systematically strengthening power grid enterprises' support capabilities.

