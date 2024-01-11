Home>>
China's new energy vehicles in use exceed 20 mln
(Xinhua) 16:05, January 11, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) ownership has continued to climb, with NEVs in use rising to 20.41 million at the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
The figure accounted for 6.07 percent of the country's total vehicle ownership, the ministry said.
The number of newly registered NEVs in use in 2023 was 7.43 million, marking an increase of 2.07 million compared to 2022.
The hike of newly registered NEVs from 1.2 million in 2019 to 7.43 million in 2023 indicated a rapid growth trend, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sales, exports of China's new-energy passenger vehicles soar in 2023
- China's pursuit of new energy facilitates trade, green development
- Chinese carmaker delivers first NEV with sodium-ion battery
- China releases guideline on strengthening integration of NEVs with power grid
- China's NEV industry ends 2023 on upbeat note, eyeing stronger growth in 2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.