China's new energy vehicles in use exceed 20 mln

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) ownership has continued to climb, with NEVs in use rising to 20.41 million at the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The figure accounted for 6.07 percent of the country's total vehicle ownership, the ministry said.

The number of newly registered NEVs in use in 2023 was 7.43 million, marking an increase of 2.07 million compared to 2022.

The hike of newly registered NEVs from 1.2 million in 2019 to 7.43 million in 2023 indicated a rapid growth trend, the ministry said.

