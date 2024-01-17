L.A. health department investigates illnesses linked to raw oysters

Xinhua) 11:18, January 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The public health department of Los Angeles County, U.S. state of California, is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters, according to the department.

There are 27 associated cases so far, and the L.A. health department is currently working with the California Department of Public Health to investigate and confirm the source of this cluster of gastrointestinal illness cases.

The health department warns residents -- specifically those most vulnerable such as young children, older adults, and people who are immunocompromised -- of the risks of consuming raw oysters.

"Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters due to the potential risk of foodborne illness," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis in a statement.

