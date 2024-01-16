Trump projected to win Iowa Republican presidential caucuses -- U.S. media

Xinhua) 13:16, January 16, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Multiple U.S. media outlets on Monday night projected former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the front-runner in the Republican presidential race, will win the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses.

CBS News, NBC News, the Associated Press, Fox News and CNN, among others, made the projection just a little over half an hour after Iowa caucuses had opened for first vote in the 2024 White House race.

CBS News said Trump's expected win proves his grip on the party even as he faces numerous felony charges in four criminal cases. CNN reported that the win cements Trump's front-runner status in the GOP field.

It remains to be seen who will win the second place, as former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis battle to emerge as a top alternative to the former president.

Iowa caucuses are closely watched as the first measure of how the Republican presidential field is shaping up in the primary season.

