U.S. reports 40 pediatric deaths from flu this season

Xinhua) 11:17, January 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 40 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in the United States this season, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated in most parts of the country. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 14 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,400 deaths from flu so far this season.

After several weeks of increases in key flu indicators, the number of weekly flu hospital admissions decreased slightly in the week ending Jan. 6, according to the CDC.

The CDC said it will continue to monitor for a second period of increased influenza activity that often occurs after the winter holidays.

